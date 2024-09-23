The district has had more than a month’s rainfall in 36 hours. Weather watches on rainfall levels are creeping up by the hour and river levels are also rising.

Thirteen Oxfordshire schools have had to be closed because of flooding, including two Banbury area schools – The Warriner and Frank Wise, whose bus bay is completely under water. River Cherwell levels are rising in Cropredy at 1.42m and Banbury’s at .48m (up from Sunday at .10m). Heyford Bridge the level is .66m.

These are not yet near the highest levels recorded which was 2.39m at Banbury in 2007.

Flood alerts would be issued if the level reaches 1.14m in Banbury when low-lying land may be flooded. At 1.83m property may be flooded.

A flood alert is in force for the River Stour.

If you have any photos of flooding in your area send them to [email protected]

1 . Drains overwhelmed in Banbury One of the drains in Warwick Road, Banbury which is spouting water caused by heavy rainfall flooding the drainage system Photo: Roseanne Edwards Photo Sales

2 . Warwick Road, recently resurfaced, but drains beneath are overwhelmed The newly resurfaced Warwick Road where a deluge of rain has overwhelmed the drainage system causing water to spout out into the carriageway Photo: Roseanne Edwards Photo Sales

3 . Beware floods in rural roads Roads, especially those in rural areas, are flooding as a result of the exceptionally heavy rain Photo: Roseanne Edwards Photo Sales