Flash Mob pop up in Castle Quay to publicise Banbury fundraiser

Shoppers to Castle Quay this Saturday were treated to an impromptu dance exhibition by the Katharine House Hospice flash mob.

The ten minute routine was part of the hospice’s final push to register participants for this month’s Midnight Walk which takes place on Saturday, June 22 from Banbury Rugby Club.

Georgia Bliss (L) and the Stagecoach dancers at the KHH flash mob NNL-191006-162257001

Almost 500 people have already registered for the charity fundraiser but the hospice want to reach the 500 milestone as it holds particular significance.

Cherida Plumb, community and events fundraising manager, said: “We’re aiming for 500 people or more because our community nursing service team support 500 a year, so for every person walking that will represent one family supported by the nurses. Over 500 will be brilliant but 500 is the magic number.”

The theme for this years Midnight Walk is flower power and, new to this year, is a brand new start time.

Cherida added: “It starts at 9pm so we can get more families. We’ve had a couple of people who are a bit disappointed but we want more families there and we’ve got more children sign this year then before.”

The flash mob aiding in the publicity was comprised of members of Gym Dodgers and was lead by gym proprietor Wendy Fell.

“I’ve done the warm up for other KHH events so they asked if I fancy doing a flash mob.

“We’ve been practicing it in class for the last three weeks , I’m really proud of them. I’ve got a lady here who is just shy of 80 and she’s just awesome.”

The Gym Dodgers were ably assisted by eight dancers from Stagecoach Theatre Arts group lead by drama and dance teacher, Georgia Bliss.

She said: “We learnt our moves via a Youtube clip and I’ve been teaching the girls, we’ve been practicing every Friday for a few weeks. It was good.”

There is still time register for this years six or ten mile Midnight walk by going to www.khh.org.uk/midnight.

Cherida added: “Community nurses go out and support families , so this is about families coming together to say thank you to the nurses. It’s all about community, the whole event.”