Flares, fireworks, an assault and exposure - police make appeal after incidents at Banbury Utd match

Police have appealed for witnesses after fireworks were let off and an assault and an incident of exposure were reported at Banbury Utd on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police made the appeal in respect of the offences at Station Approach football ground on Saturday.

The incidents occurred between 2pm and 5pm at Banbury United’s game against Nuneaton.

A group walked through Banbury town centre on the way to the stadium at approximately 2.30pm and en route to the ground set off a firework.

Flares and pyrotechnics were also set off within the ground along with reports of an assault and an exposure incident.

PC Alex Locke, dedicated football officer, said: “We are working with Banbury United to investigate these incidents and identify those involved. Our work will continue with Banbury United and the local neighbourhood policing team to ensure Banbury and its football club are safe and enjoyable places for supporters to come and watch football.

“I am appealing to anyone with information about these offences to contact us by calling 101 or making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230519566.

“I am also appealing to anyone with video footage of any of the incidents to get in touch with us.

“Alternatively, you can report information to us anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”