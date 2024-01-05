Five-year-old Poppy announced as winner of Banbury town centre reindeer trail

Five-year-old Poppy has been announced as the winner of the town centre Christmas reindeer trail after discovering all ten hidden decorated reindeers.

Poppy was awarded a brand new iPad for her fantastic efforts tracking down the reindeers across the town centre shops and businesses.

Organised by the Banbury Business Improvement District (BID), the trail saw over 350 people participate and encouraged more shoppers into the town centre.

The reindeers were creatively decorated by children from St John’s Roman Catholic School, Hardwick Primary, Harriers, St Leonard’s, Christopher Rawlins, Longford Park, St Joseph’s, Bishop Loveday, Hill View, Cherryfields, and the Children’s Ward at Horton Hospital.

Reindeer trail winner Poppy alongside Banbury BID's Ollie Phipps.

A spokesperson for the Banbury BID said: “Banbury BID is proud to have organised such a memorable event that brought the community together and showcased the vibrant spirit of Banbury during the festive season.

"We look forward to continuing to create joyful experiences for the residents and visitors of Banbury in the future.”