Five-year-old Poppy announced as winner of Banbury town centre reindeer trail
and live on Freeview channel 276
Poppy was awarded a brand new iPad for her fantastic efforts tracking down the reindeers across the town centre shops and businesses.
Organised by the Banbury Business Improvement District (BID), the trail saw over 350 people participate and encouraged more shoppers into the town centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The reindeers were creatively decorated by children from St John’s Roman Catholic School, Hardwick Primary, Harriers, St Leonard’s, Christopher Rawlins, Longford Park, St Joseph’s, Bishop Loveday, Hill View, Cherryfields, and the Children’s Ward at Horton Hospital.
A spokesperson for the Banbury BID said: “Banbury BID is proud to have organised such a memorable event that brought the community together and showcased the vibrant spirit of Banbury during the festive season.
"We look forward to continuing to create joyful experiences for the residents and visitors of Banbury in the future.”
For more information about upcoming event visit https://www.facebook.com/BanburyBID/?locale=en_GB