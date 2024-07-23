Five talented local acts set to rock Banbury Market Place at free event this Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four talented local bands and a solo artist will rock Banbury’s Market Place this Friday (July 26) for the return of the ever-popular Banbury Music Mix night.

Since starting in 2018, the Banbury Music Mix event has grown to become one of the most popular nights on the local calendar.

Organised by the Banbury Town Council and Banbury Music Mix Radio’s Bob Dainty, the event usually attracts crowds in the thousands.

This year’s event will showcase some of the biggest and best acts Banbury currently has to offer across a wide range of music genres.

This year's Banbury Music Mix line-up features five talented local acts that are sure to rock Banbury's Market Place.

Getting the evening underway will be the local favourite and mainstay of the Banbury music scene, Jack Halls.

Jack will play a mixture of his own songs and several blues-infused covers to warm the crowd up and set the tone for the night.

Following this, Banbury’s favourite alt-rockers, LAKE ACACIA will take to the stage with their signature pounding drum beats, heavy riffs and harmonised vocals.

LAKE ACACIA have toured extensively locally and nationally and have gained a significant following thanks to their unique blend of prog, alternative metal, and electronic sounds.

Last year's Banbury Music Mix event saw crowds of around 2,000 people fill the Market Place.

Next up will be Black Neon Fuzz, which is the brainchild of multiple instrumentalist Joe Bruce and will play a mixture of originals and covers.

Expect Britpop, 2000s Indie, 1980s Synth, and 2020s hits as well as tracks from the band’s debut EP 'Cosmic Room' on the night.

Cold Blue Daze will be the next act to rock the Market Place with their energetic set of energetic covers of classic songs and new hits.

Well-known around Oxfordshire for their ability to create a party atmosphere, the band’s set is sure to get the town centre bouncing.

To close the night, one of the most popular local acts in Banbury, The SKAlectrics, will take to the stage with their set of ska and 2 Tone covers.

Recognised as one of the country's top ska tribute bands, The SKAlectrics end the evening with versions of Madness and The Specials classics.

Alongside the free music on offer, there will be several food and drink stalls offering snacks, hot food, and refreshments.