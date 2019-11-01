Five of the best: entertainment options for the week ahead

Plenty going on this week including early fireworks, art exhibitions and theatrical shows.

• Stage

Alan Johnson. SUS-191023-074628003

Alan Johnson – In My Life, The Mill, Banbury, November 2

Alan Johnson is one of the most popular politicians of recent times and now a best-selling author, his memoirs selling half a million copies to date.

Inspired by his latest book, In My Life, in this show Alan tells his personal story with the help of some of the music that has soundtracked his life, from growing up as an orphan in a West London slum in the ‘50s to becoming a postman before rising through the Labour Party ranks to hold several cabinet posts, including Home Secretary.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

• Family

The Great British Model Railway Show, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, November 9 and 10

This new event will feature more than 30 top-quality railway layouts.

Expect a variety of scales across the eras and ranging in size including Mostyn, an accurate scale rendition of the North Wales coastline from the 1970s, and Hungerford, which is a highly detailed Great Western Railway ‘OO’ layout based on the 1930s.

The show sponsors, Hornby Hobbies, will be providing a Hogwarts Express layout demonstration and the opportunity for visitors to have a go with the Hornby Live Steam ‘OO’ layout.

In addition, there will be modelling demonstrations showcasing skills such as making realistic trees and structures. There will also be 30 trade stands selling everything from complete train sets to scenic materials.

Details: gbmrs.com

• Theatre

Crazy for You, Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy, Ruskin Road, Banbury, until November 2

Banbury Operatic Society presents the classic 1930s tale of a boy, a girl and a theatre in need of salvation.

Peppered with much-loved Gershwin songs, the show features a comical script, colourful characters and dance numbers galore.

Details: banburyoperaticsociety.co.uk

• Art

The Young Turner: Ambitions in Architecture and the Art of Perspective, Banbury Museum, until January 12

Showcasing beautiful early work by one of Britain’s greatest painters, this exhibition is the first time that work by JMW Turner has been shown in Banbury.

Details: banburymuseum.org.

• Family

Brackley Community Fireworks display, November 2

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team are sponsoring the fireworks in Brackley once again this year.

Gates open at 5:30pm for a 7pm display, there will be community stalls in attendance.

It is free to attend.

Please wrap up warm and walk if you can. Please do not bring any sparklers, your own fireworks or drones.

Details: Brackley Community Firework Display Facebook page.