Five of the Best: Entertainment options for the week ahead

Art, comedy theatre and an intriguing exhibition all feature in this week’s offerings.

• Arts

Upton House

Chipping Norton Arts Festival, October 5

The first Chipping Norton Arts Festival, focusing on the visual arts and celebrating creativity, takes place this weekend and promises something for everyone to enjoy.

Festival headliner Of All The People In All The World, created by acclaimed international performance company,Stan’s Cafe, will be on display in the Town Hall.

The installation uses piles of rice to bring formerly abstract statistics to life. Other festival events include free exhibitions, talks, workshops and demonstrations, including painting, drawing, book art, ceramics, fabric art, printing and comic book creation.

The world through rice at Chipping Norton Theatre

There will also be a High Street take-over, with pop-up exhibitions appearing in shop windows across the town, including work by the late Ian Seymour Wells, an artist who made the people of Chipping Norton his subject matter.

The gallery at the theatre will host a group exhibition on the festival’s theme of ‘connect’, while a Making Art Begins at 4 exhibition by the youngest makers will be on display at the town’s ACE Nursery School.

A craft market showcasing the work of a variety of makers will take place on Middle Row and there will also be a ‘playing-out’ space with music performances taking place throughout the day.

The programme will end with a family screening at 4.30pm of the film The Missing Link.

Details: www.cnarts.org

• Comedy

Paul Sinha, Atic, Butchers Row, Banbury, October 9

From ITV’s The Chase, Paul Sinha presents a warm-up for his new show, Hazy Little Thing Called Love. Rose d’Or Award winner for radio comedy, Chortle Award winner and Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee,

Paul is a familiar voice on radio appearing on Just A Minute, The News Quiz and Fighting Talk.

On television, Paul has recently appeared on QI, Would I Lie to You? and Taskmaster.

Details: facebook.com/rocktheatic

• Theatre

Susie Dent – The Secret Lives of Words, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, October 9

Take a journey into the curious, unexpected, and downright surreal origins of the words we use every day.

The lexicographer, bestselling author and queen of Countdown’s dictionary corner will retell the adventures that lie hidden within such words as ‘freelancer’ and the ‘pupil’ of the eye, and explain such oddities as the silent ‘h’ in ghost and the mysterious disappearance of kempt, gormful and ruly.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

• Theatre

Happy Even After, The Mill, Banbury, October 10

Oxford-based Human Story Theatre takes a close look at domestic abuse in its latest play. The actors go behind closed doors in their intimate style to bear witness to the joy and eventual carnage of two couples’ relationships.

Details: humanstorytheatre.com

• Exhibition

Faces of Change: Nature’s Champions, Upton House, until November 9

Using works from the National Portrait Gallery, the exhibition focuses on individuals who have transformed the way we understand the natural world, with subjects including Sir David Attenborough, Gerald Durrell, Dame Vivienne Westwood and Joe Strummer.

Details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk