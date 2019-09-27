Five of the Best: entertainment options for the week ahead

A vibrant mix of comedy, music and art is on offer in and around Banbury this week.

• Music

Six of the Best, St Mary’s Church, Banbury, September 28

Six adult choirs and singing groups are coming together for this special concert organised by Banbury Rotary Club.

Banbury Choral Society, Banbury Operatic Society, Banbury Rock Choir, Impromptu, Milltown Singers and Warriner Choral Society will each perform their chosen 20-minute programme before joining together in one massed finale number.

The concert will raise money for Helen & Douglas House and End Polio Now.

Details: banburyrotaryclub.org.uk

• Music

25 Years Late, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, October 2

It’s Local Band Night and the club welcomes back 25 Years Late. Fronted by club chairman Kevin West, they also feature Stevie Cooper (guitar, piano and vocals), Jodie Cooper (vocals) and Drew Pountney (percussion).

They have quickly garnered a following, with their self-penned songs and selective cover versions.

Club spokesman Ian Huckin said: “Having three vocalists in the band allows for a greater range of music to be included.”

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

• Art

Birds, Bees and Autumn Leaves, Church Lane Gallery, Banbury, September 27 to October 29

The showcase gives the spotlight to artists exhibiting a series of new paintings, glassware, clocks and crafts in their own unique styles.

Karen Baum specialises in felt art painting with wool, silk and cotton fibres and visitors can also expect watercolours, mixed media and illustrated poetry made especially for this exhibition.

Brought up on a farm in Northern Ireland, Janet Bird’s paintings are inspired by the beauty of the British countryside and the animals that inhabit it.

Emma Wilkinson, who lives in Fenny Compton, has sold her artwork and hand-painted wall clocks around the world.

Emma enjoys the freedom to experiment, adapting her painting style to suit the subject.

Jane Wimbury is a glass artist from Little Bourton. She makes colourful, fun and functional pieces with kiln fused glass, and lampwork glass animals with new Christmas characters each year.

Meet the artists behind the work at a special evening event on Friday, September 27, from 5pm to 7pm.

Details: facebook.com/churchlanegallery

• Family

Apple harvest weekend, Canons Ashby, September 28 and 29

Staff and volunteers at the National Trust’s Canons Ashby are preparing for this year’s Apple Harvest Weekend, offering plenty of traditional fun. They will be joined by two local Morris sides and there will be craft activities, apple tasting and pressing, a handful of crafters selling their wares, and apples to take home in return for a donation.

It’s a chance to sample varieties of apples you won’t find in the supermarket.

Details: nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby

• Comedy

Andy Parsons – Healing the Nation, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, September 27, 7.45pm

Nonsense-nailer Andy Parsons is back on the road with his new show – and he’s confident that playing to a whole host of theatres across the UK will undoubtedly mend the myriad divisions this country faces.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com