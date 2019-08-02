Five of the Best: Entertainment options for the week ahead

An eclectic mixture of music, theatre and family days out are on offer in Banburyshire for the week ahead.

• Theatre

Ladies Day, Middleton Cheney Village Hall, August 8 to 10

Popular amateur theatre group, The Lynden Players, are bringing a taste of Royal Ascot to Middleton Cheney this summer with their production of Ladies’ Day, written by Amanda Whittington.

The show tells the story of Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda, four friends who work at a fish factory in Hull and for whom life is one hard slog. But their fortunes are to change when they head to Ladies’ Day at the race.

Factory hair nets make way for fascinators as the four friends hit the races for an unforgettable day out.

Motor museum mayhem

Secrets are spilled with the champagne and friendships are tested to the limit. Yet as the day unfolds and tempers fray, their accumulator bet keeps quietly winning. If their luck and their nerve holds, the ladies could hit the jackpot... and more. Director Ray Haresign said: “For me, Ladies’ Day has everything.

It’s funny, raucous and a little bit raunchy, but it also has great moments of pathos and sensitivity.” Tickets include a supper.

Details: lyndenplayers.com

• Music

Greatworth festival

Greatworth Inn Music Festival, August 3

The fund-raising festival returns with performances from The Coopers, The Deltas, Molly Makes Mistakes, Catfish Creek, The Seahorse Pilots and The Meanies. The event will raise money for the Horton General Hospital Charity and the air ambulance.

Details: facebook.com/thegreatworthinn

• Family

National Metro & Mini Show, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, August 4

It’s a celebration of all things Metro and Mini. Stunt Drive UK will be performing a tribute to the Italian Job with three Britannia Job live stunt shows featuring three classic Minis in red, white and blue.

The Fab Beatles will be adding to the festival feel performing live throughout the day. Hundreds of Minis and Metros will be on display too.

Details: britishmotormuseum.co.uk

• Music

Fairport Convention, Banbury Trades and Labour Club, West Bar, August 5 and 6

Oxfordshire’s folk rock legends are planning a musical surprise in Banbury during the run-up to their annual Cropredy festival.

The band traditionally stages two pre-festival ‘warm up’ concerts on the Monday and Tuesday before the festival opens its gates. In previous years, Fairport have invited guest musicians to join them on stage during the Tuesday ‘warm up’ gig. But this year the invitation will include the Monday night as well.

The augmented line-up - dubbed ‘Fairport Extension’ - will include guest appearances by friends of the band, including former drummer Dave Mattacks and 60s legend Joe Brown.

They will perform rarely-heard songs and instrumentals from the band’s vast back catalogue. As per previous years the warm up gigs will be at the Banbury Trade and Labour club.

“We’re really looking forward to playing as a ten-piece band,” says Fairport bassist, Dave Pegg. “It will allow us to play the elaborate musical arrangements which featured on past Fairport albums.

“We don’t often get a chance to play these ‘big production’ numbers live on stage.”

Details: fairportconvention.com

• Family

Nature picnic, Canons Ashby, August 14

Children can get their faces painted, look at some nature objects, and enjoy a picnic with the family and their toy animal friends in a beautiful space.

Details: nationaltrust.org.uk/canons-ashby