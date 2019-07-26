Five of the Best; entertainment options for the week ahead

Cars, wrestlers and choral choirs are just some of the highlights this week.

• Family

Wrestling, Middleton Cheney Village Hall, July 28

Oxfordshire’s New Breed Wrestling Association has teamed up with Wrestling in Hinckley to produce the biggest wrestling show that Banbury has seen for years.

Three championship belts will be on the line as the Wrestling in Hinckley champion Christopher Drew defends his championship as well as NBWA heavyweight and cruiserweight champions Jason Joshua and Alex Chambers.

The show will include five matches that are assured to be fun for the whole family.

Wrestling in Hinckley has five star reviews on Google and Facebook and plans to bring its high quality show to Banbury.

Head coach of New Breed Wrestling Academy, Thomas Basnett, said: “The talent we plan to bring in for the super show is some of the best in the area and the country, and I can’t wait to see our students go toe to toe with them. I encourage anyone with a passion for wrestling or WWE to come check out our event.”

Details: wrestlinginhinckley.bigcartel.com

• Theatre

Cherwell Theatre Company: Play in a Week, Banbury College, Broughton Road, July 29 to August 2

Two age groups are invited to take part in the annual Play in a Week workshops, culminating in performances next week.

Participants aged seven to 12 will present The Twits by Roald Dahl in an adaptation by David Wood. The much-loved story follows the truly awful Mr and Mrs Twit as they play tricks on each other whilst stealing a family of monkeys and attempting to run a circus.

Participants aged 13 and over will present a new play called Gargantua, a farce about a giant baby smashing up a town.

Details: cherwelltheatrecompany.co.uk

• Music

The Spooky Men’s Chorale, New Theatre, Oxford, July 30

The man-choir emerged blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia, 15 years ago. Armed with no more than their impressively cavernous vocal chords, a nice line in deadpan, improbable facial hair and an ill-matched set of hats, they have been gleefully wooing audiences throughout Australia, New Zealand and the UK ever since.

Renowned for a combination of Visigothic bravado, absurdist humour and eye-moistening tenderness, the Spookies, in middle age, are more masters of their territory than ever before, with five critically-acclaimed albums under their belt.

Details: atgtickets.com

• Family

Summer activities, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, until September 2

The museum is laying on plenty of fun for all the family this summer. Visitors can explore the basics of circuits, then use their design flair to draw a car, then create a circuit to give it working headlights. There’s much more besides.

Details: britishmotormuseum.co.uk

• Family

The Mechanical Circus, Banbury Museum, until September 8

Visitors can put their head in a lion’s mouth, lift the strongman weights or pose at the ‘beach’. The exhibition features more than 20 automata exhibits and a wide range of hands-on activities that promise to delight all ages, all displayed in an immersive carnival atmosphere.

Details: banburymuseum.org