Five of the best: Banburyshire entertainment options for the week ahead

It’s music, music and more music (and some flowers) as the summer gigs gain momentum.

1 MUSIC

22/06/18. 2018 Blenheim Palace Flower Show. Roses on display in the main pavilion.'Picture: John Lawrence/Flamingo NNL-190613-103944001

Nocturne concert series, Blenheim Palace, June 20 to 23

Some of the most popular and influential acts from the past 50 years are heading to Blenheim this week as the Nocturne series returns.

Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Gladys Knight, Grammy-winning soul star Lauryn Hill and chart-topping Australian singer Kylie Minogue are headlining over three nights at Blenheim Palace.

And 30 million-selling ‘80s pop duo Tears For Fears complete the list of headliners.

Gerry Colvin returns to Banbury Folk Club next week

Details: www.nocturnelive.com

2 MUSIC

Adrian Nicholas, White Horse Banbury, June 21.

The guitarist will be performing from 9pm until 11pm for a night of acoustic guitar, covers and original material.

George Clarke TV presenter NNL-190613-104650001

Details: White Horse Facebook page.

3 MUSIC

Shipston Proms, until June 29

The annual music festival continues this week with an array of shows and styles.

Varied treats are promised throughout the festival fortnight, including one of the world’s finest classical guitarists, Australian-born Craig Ogden and his opera-star wife mezzo soprano Claire Bradshaw, who will be appearing at St Edmund’s on June 20.

For a younger audience there will be DJ set and dance party at the Townsend Hall hosted by DJ Tim Samsara.

Details: shipstonproms.org

4 MUSIC

Gerry Colvin, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, June 26

Ever popular with folk fans around the world, the club’s patron returns to delight music lovers with his unique and diverse blend of music and stories. Over the past two years, Colvin and his band have played the main stage at Cropredy, New Forest Folk Festival, A New Day festival and Banbury Folk Festival. Support is from Linda Watkins in a rare solo set.

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Blenheim Palace Flower Show, June 21 to 23

Now in its seventh year, the show will be opened by TV presenter George Clarke. The show features over 300 exhibitors located around a Grand Floral Pavilion.

Details: blenheimflowershow.co.uk