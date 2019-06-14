Five of the Best: Banburyshire entertainment options for the week ahead

The Shipston Proms music festival returns today, plus folk music and theatre are on offer.

1 MUSIC

Husband-and-wife duo Wildwood Jack play at Banbury Folk Club next week

Shipston Proms, June 14 to 21

Two weeks of live music get under way in Shipston this week as the annual Proms festival returns.

Internationally renowned Michael Jackson impersonator David Boakes performs on the launch night, with the festival closed by a Britpop tribute band playing songs from bands including Oasis, Blur and Pulp.

Also on the last night, one of the best blues bands on the UK music scene, Brailes’ own Oliver Darling and the Living Legends will be playing ‘50s R’n’B, swing and rock and roll.

Varied treats are promised throughout the festival fortnight, including one of the world’s finest classical guitarists, Australian-born Craig Ogden and his opera-star wife mezzo soprano Claire Bradshaw, who will be appearing at St Edmund’s on June 20.

For a younger audience on the middle Friday will be DJ set and Dance Party at the Townsend Hall hosted by DJ Tim Samsara.

And surrounding villages are joining in too, with Halford Village Hall putting on a Sing a Long Sound of Music show and Long Compton hosting the sounds of the Mississippi Delta from The Big Ginge Blues Band. And don’t forget the annual Fame Contest on Saturday, June 23.

Details: shipstonproms.org

Canal boats come to life in Midsummer Milly at the Mill

2 MUSIC

Jazz at the Castle, Broughton Castle, June 14

Performing live are renowned quintet Thixtropy featuring the warm and soulful vocals of Steph Pirrie.

The band will bring to Broughton Castle some of the famous jazz classics which made Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald famous.

Other all-time hits will include songs by George Benson, Dave Brubeck and Carlos Jobim. Members of Thixtropy include Ottone Caretta (saxophone), Lloyd Payne (trumpet), Martin Pickett (piano), Al Perrie (bass) and Carl White (drums). Visitors are asked bring a picnic, drinks, chairs and rugs.

The event is in aid of Age UK Oxfordshire and Action for Carers Oxfordshire.

Details: trybooking.co.uk/ISV

3 MUSIC

Wildwood Jack, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, June 19

Wildwood Jack are husband and wife Adam Piggott and Jayne Freeman, a unique acoustic guitar and ukulele duo from Kent.

Their melodic songs blend the acoustic guitar and ukulele with fingerstyle playing, drawing influences from folk, country and world music.

Having sold their home in 2013, the duo hit the road and their stories and journeys are intimately bound together in their life and their music. Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

4 FAMILY THEATRE

Midsummer Milly, The Mill, Banbury, June 15

Midsummer Milly is a 50-minute musical based on the story of the same name by local author Dan Clacher.

The popular Muddy Waters series deals with life and work for boats on the canals.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Jinski, Lighthorne Village Hall, June 15

The Tynesiders’ music embraces folk, country and pop, keeping alive the songwriting tradition whilst remaining resolutely modern.

They have recently supported folk legends Lindisfarne and Eliza Cathy as well as The Poozies, Mark Radcliffe, Kathryn Tickell, and played live on BBC One’s The One Show.

Details: email lighthornefolk@gmail.com