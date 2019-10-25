Five of the Best

Entertainment options for Banbury and the surrounding areas for the week ahead.

• Theatre

Crazy for You, Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy, Ruskin Road, Banbury, October 29 to November 2

Banbury Operatic Society presents the classic 1930s tale of a boy, a girl and a theatre in need of salvation. Peppered with much-loved Gershwin songs, the show features a comical script, colourful characters and dance numbers galore.

• Family

Museums at Night, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, October 31, 5.30pm to 9pm

For the first time the British Motor Museum is taking part in Museums at Night, a bi-annual national festival funded by Arts Council England.

The museum will be hosting an exclusive 1970s-themed throwback evening showcasing archive material from that era from the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust’s collection as well as guest motoring archives, including the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust.

The special evening offers visitors a fantastic range of activities and displays along with supper.

• Theatre

Do You Think That’s Wise? The Mill, Banbury, October 25

Take a nostalgic trip and discover the man behind one of Britain’s favourite comic characters when leading impressionist Julian Dutton’s one man show comes to Banbury.

Do You Think That’s Wise? – The Life and Times of John Le Mesurier is full of glorious reminiscences and stories from the golden age of classic British comedy.

The acclaimed tribute to one of Britain’s best-loved comedy stars brings to life the man behind the wry smile and urbane English repartee that charmed millions and turned John Le Mesurier into a household name as Sergeant Wilson in Dad’s Army.

The show takes place in 1972, in a dressing room at BBC Television Centre during filming for Dad’s Army. John Le Mesurier is waiting for a journalist, coming to interview him off the back of the huge success of Dad’s Army and his recent BAFTA win for TV drama Traitor.

As he waits, he reflects back on his life, tracing his journey from a rejection of his upper-class origins in Suffolk to a life on stage, and working as a jobbing actor in 1950s’ cinema.

The show takes the audience through the ups and downs of his life and career; the unfaithfulness of his wives, the betrayal by best friend Tony Hancock and the endless bit-part cameos.

• Family Theatre

Stick Man, Oxford Playhouse, October 26 to 30

Touching, comical and utterly original, this delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s classic tale Stick Man comes to the Playhouse for the first time. What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire.

How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

• Art

The Young Turner: Ambitions in Architecture and the Art of Perspective, Banbury Museum, until January 12.

Showcasing beautiful early work by one of Britain’s greatest painters, this exhibition is the first time that work by JMW Turner has been shown in Banbury.

