Five of the Best

Banburyshire entertainment options for the week ahead

• Theatre

Blofeld and Swann

Henry Blofeld and Graeme Swann: Dancing Down the Wicket, The Mill, Banbury, September 19

Cricket fans’ favourites Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld bring their new show to Banbury next week.

With Graeme hot off the dancefloor and Henry’s quick wit, storytelling and sparkling personality in equally good shape, the duo will delve behind the scenes of everyone’s favourite dancing show, hear about Henry’s latest retirement antics and, of course, share their cricketing reviews and insights on 2019 including the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

• Music

Party like it’s 1849!, Hook Norton Brewery, September 19

The family run brewery is celebrating 170 years of beer and brewing from 6pm till late.

Ease into the weekend with live Jazz from Dickie White & his Jazz All Stars then rock the night away with the party covers band G&T!

In addition there will be street food, the Cotswold Distillery Gin Bar and, of course beer.

They will alsoo be lighting up the brewery for the first time ever

Tickets £5 on the door or from www.hooky.co.uk/hooky_events/party-like-its-1849/

• Theatre

Skylight, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, until September 21

David Hare’s acclaimed modern classic Skylight takes to the stage in Chipping Norton this week.

Tom, one of the two lovers and protagonists, is a man who prides himself on the money he has made and the jobs he has created.

Kyra, Tom’s former lover, is a teacher in a struggling inner-city school, living in a freezing flat in an unloved part of London.

To her, Tom is voracious and uncaring – to him, she is ineffective and an idealist. This fundamental clash of personalities drives the drama and much of the humour in this play.

Skylight was written long before the 2008 financial crash and is set in the mid-1990s – a world so similar and yet so different from today, with the story relying on mobile phones not existing and every house in the country still having a copy of the Yellow Pages.

Details: chippingnorton theatre.com

• Theatre

Macbeth, Oxford Playhouse, September 17 to 21

The Watermill Theatre’s bold and highly acclaimed production sets Shakespeare’s tragedy against the electrifying soundtrack of Johnny Cash and The Rolling Stones performed live by an accomplished cast of actor musicians.

Starring Billy Postlethwaite, the production was described by the Guardian as “dazzling” and “a show that burns with purpose, passion and energy to spare”.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com

5 DANCE

Humans, Oxford Playhouse, September 14

Ten acrobats from Circa take the audience on a stirring journey of what it means to be human.

Exploring the physical limits of their bodies as they are pushed to the extreme they question how much we can take as humans. They aim to lead us to reflect on our lives, our loved ones, the burdens we carry and the physical and emotional strength it takes to overcome them.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com