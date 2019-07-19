Five of the Best

Banburyshire entertainment options for the week ahead

• Music and Beer,

Riverside Festival

Hook Norton Beer Festival, in field on the way to Firs Garage, Hook Norton

The annual Hook Norton Beer Festival takes place this Saturday, July 20 from 12 noon and will feature their inaugural tug-of-war competition.

In addition to the 120 ales and beers on offer there will also be ciders, Pimms, gin and wine and Prosecco.

Festival favourite Pete Watson returns to entertain the attendees with the musical offerings reaching a crescendo around 10pm as No Tools Required take the stage.

GLOBE AT THE BODLEIAN CREDIT Geraint Lewis NNL-190407-140154001

A traditional hog roast will also be available along with pizza, burgers and Indian street food with vegetarian options.

Details: www,hookybeerfest.co.uk

• Music

John Richards Trio, Banbury Folk Club, Church House, North Bar, Banbury, July 24

A firm favourite on the folk scene, John Richards appeared at the club solo a couple of years ago, and this time is joined by his daughter Emm and long-time collaborator, Jim Sutton.

His songs have been covered by, among others, Fairport Convention and, more recently, Greg Russel and Ciaran Algar.

He was in Maurice and the Minors in the ‘80s, which is when he first recorded Honour & Praise, The Deserter and Shine On, which have been widely covered. Support is from Carys, a singer songwriter from Suffolk, who has won many admirers. Her first solo album A Different Kind Of Normal certainly has its roots firmly in folk, but dipping into rock, pop and even electronica.

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

• Theatre

Shakespeare’s Globe on Tour. Bodleian Libraries’ Old Schools Quadrangle, Oxford, July 23 to 30

This unique theatrical event will see performances of The Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night and Pericles. The cast from Shakespeare’s Globe in London will unravel these timeless tales of those who have crossed seas and lost their families, are seeking new homes and finding out what belonging truly means to them.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com

• Dance

Dance Banbury, various locations in the town.

A weekend of dance performance will take place across the town centre on July 20 and 21, organised by The Mill Arts Centre and its troupe of dance partners.

Shoppers and visitors to Banbury will be treated to three unique dance performances; On Edge, atop of scaffolding erected in Banbury Market Place to see a group of men ricochet around a building site.

The Imagination Museum, where everything is not as it seems at Banbury Museum, and Whist, where Castle Quay invites you to take a journey into the unconscious mind, through the dreams, fears and desires of a fictional family.

Details: www.millartscentre.co.uk

• Music

Riverside Festival, Charlbury, July 20 to 21

One of the most influential bands in the history of alternative rock will be celebrated at this year’s festival. Pixies have been a major inspiration for acts including Nirvana, Blur and Radiohead, with David Bowie a big fan. Many acts at the festival will perform Pixies covers, and there will be free pixie fun activities for younger festival goers.

Details: riversidefestival.charlbury.com