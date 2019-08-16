Five if the best entertainment options for Banburyshire

There are family activities aplenty this weekend with Banbury Food and Drink Festival and an invitation to Tea in the Park.

• Family

Levi Roots is coming to Banbury

Food and Drink Festival, Market Place, Banbury, Sunday August 18.

Levi Roots, best known for his Reggae Reggae brand, will be the star attraction at this years Banbduy Food and Drink Festival and will be the chef’s first visit to Banbury. Levi will be showcasing: Rice and Peas, Martinique Chicken Curry, Hot and Fruity Caribbean Coleslaw and Jerk Chicken, Levi Roots Style.

Levi will be joined by Jane Devonshire. Jane was crowned MasterChef 2016 Champion in the twelfth series of the popular BBC One series. Jane has recently released her first book, Gluten Free, Hassle Free.

The food fair will run from 10.30am until 4.30pm, though most stalls will be open for business before the official start time.

Details: banbury.gov.uk.

• Theatre

42nd Street, Wykham Theatre, Wykham Park Academy, August 16 and 17

The Youth of Banbury Operatic Society presents the classic musical, which features much loved songs including We’re in the Money, Lullaby of Broadway and Shuffle off to Buffalo. That would be impressive enough in itself – but the cast and crew of more than 40 young people have had just one week in the summer holidays to stage it. The multi-award winning, non-profit group gives 11 to 19-year-olds in the Banbury and north Oxfordshire area a taste of what it takes to be in a musical production. The group, set up in 2003, specialises in putting on each production in just one week in the summer holidays, with casting and three workshops taking place in the months prior to the summer performance.

Details: www.yobos.co.uk.

• Family

Tea in the Park, Compton Verney, August 18

The galleries will come into the gardens at Compton Verney this weekend as the parkland around the house will be filled with games and craft-making sessions as well as cream teas and even a garden barbecue.

Compton Verney is hosting a summer exhibition about the origin and impact of tea drinking in Britain and the Tea in the Park day gives visitors the chance to show their love for tea.

With children’s activities including a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party table and a chance to dive down the rabbit hole to meet Alice and her friends in Wonderland, Tea in the Park is aimed at all ages to go and enjoy the beauty of croquet on the lawn next to the lakes and a chance to spot the wonderful wildlife living in the woods, lakes and wildflower meadows.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk

• Family

Classic & Modern Bus Festival, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, August 18

Visitors to the museum can see an impressive display of around 100 restored, vintage and modern buses and coaches.

Details: www.busesfestival.com.

• Family

Regen in the Park, People’s Park, Banbury, August 18.

The Extinction Rebellion group will be holding a picnic in the park to meet and get to know people from the group and what their aims are for the Autumn rebellion!

Children and dogs more than welcome.

There will be art activities if you’re feeling creative, but if not, just go for a chat.

The group will be bringing their very own XR printing blocks and black and white ink, so bring plain clothes and fabric scraps to get printing.

Bring drinks and snacks and feel free to drop in and out.

Should the weather take a turn for the cold and wet, we will relocate to the Friend’s Meeting House.

Between 12 noon and 4pm.

Deatials: Extinction Rebellion Banbury Facebook page.