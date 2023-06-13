First time lucky for Banbury woman who wins £15,000 in an online competition

It was first time lucky for a Banbury woman who scooped an incredible prize worth more than £15,000 with online competition firm BOTB.

Jane McArdle received a surprise video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams telling her she was a Midweek Lifestyle Competition winner on the very first time of entering.

The gaming bundle, which is worth £5,382, includes a brand new PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and enormous flatscreen TV.

But the surprise didn’t end there as Willliams went on to reveal to a delighted and speechless Jane that she had also won a £10,000 cash prize.

Jane McArdle was stunned into speechlessness when she got a video call saying she had won £15,000 in prizes

Williams said: “A massive congratulations to Jane on winning this amazing prize on the first time of entering the competition. She was clearly in disbelief.

“There is so much to choose from in the gaming bundle and I’m sure the cash price will also come in very handy. No wonder her dad, who was in the background, said lunch was on her.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

A Banbury man won an £80,000 car and £20,000 in cash in February 2020, as reported in the Banbury Guardian. To see Jane McArdle’s reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, scroll down this page of 2023 winners.

The company has given away more than £53m-worth of cars so far. BOTB first opened at Heathrow Airport in 1999, with Daveeda Shaheen scooping the first prize. It clocked up its 500th winner in 2019 and many winners continue to play, convinced they have the Midas touch.