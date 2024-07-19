First residents move into sustainable homes project in Hook Norton

By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The first residents moved into the new sustainable housing project in Hook Norton today (July 19).

Four homes on the Bourne Green development are now occupied, with plans to fill the other eight homes next week.

The site, owned and managed by the Hook Norton Community Land Trust, contains eight energy-efficient homes for people with a local connection, and four sustainable homes for sale at market value.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also has a communal building with facilities that will be shared by the wider community.

Rachel Cronin was one of the first residents to move into the sustainable housing project in Hook Norton.Rachel Cronin was one of the first residents to move into the sustainable housing project in Hook Norton.
Rachel Cronin was one of the first residents to move into the sustainable housing project in Hook Norton.

One of the first residents to receive her keys was local artist Rachel Cronin who moved back to the village seven years ago after being made redundant.

Since returning to Hook Norton, she has been living with her parents and struggling to find affordable options in the village, where a one-bedroom flat can cost around £1,000 a month.

Rachel said: “It's very visionary, really, when it comes down to the way the houses are built, their sustainability, their eco-credentials—it's how we should be building houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I've been following the project's progress for some years now, and I love the design of the homes.

"I am thrilled to be moving in this weekend. I'm also looking forward to the reduced monthly utility bills, thanks to the high level of insulation, the latest MVHR technology, and the innovative microgrid, which will guarantee lower electricity costs."

Cathy Ryan, the chair of the Hook Norton Community Land Trust, said: "We've been working towards this moment for six and a half years, so it means the world to us to see people finally moving in."

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice