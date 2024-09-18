First pictures of new access road to Banbury station released as construction begins this autumn

By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Sep 2024, 16:05 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 12:32 BST
Oxfordshire County Council have released pictures of what the new access road to Banbury’s railway station will look like as construction work is set to start this autumn.

The Tramway Road project was first launched in 2020 and is set to cost the council around £15million in total.

Yesterday (September 17), the council approved the plans to enhance Tramway Road and agreed to increase the project's budget by a further £5.445m.

The council’s pictures show a widened carriageway, with the bollards removed and a new roundabout connecting Tramway Road to Station Approach and the station.

An aerial view of the new roundabout and enhanced Tramway Road.An aerial view of the new roundabout and enhanced Tramway Road.
An aerial view of the new roundabout and enhanced Tramway Road.

The project will also see new bus stops, cycleways and footpaths placed along Tramway Road or in the area.

Oxfordshire County Council hopes the development of Tramway Road will alleviate the build-up of traffic in Banbury town centre, particularly at the Bridge Street junction, which currently is the only access route to the station.

Cllr Judy Roberts, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and development strategy, said: “I’m delighted that we can now get ready to start work on these much anticipated improvements, which are designed to increase the use of Banbury rail station.

The council hopes that the new access road to Banbury station will improve traffic in the town centre and make the station more accessible.The council hopes that the new access road to Banbury station will improve traffic in the town centre and make the station more accessible.
The council hopes that the new access road to Banbury station will improve traffic in the town centre and make the station more accessible.

Cyclists and pedestrians have not had a safe and segregated route to the station, and we will now be able to provide them with a new footway and cycleway.

“The west station car park will also be easier to access from the south of town, allowing station traffic to avoid the Bridge Street junction and Cherwell Street, reducing congestion and waiting times in the area.

“The improvements will make it easier for people to walk or cycle to their destination and make a direct bus route to the station a possibility.”

Construction to complete the project is set to take around a year and will result in the west station car park being fully or partly closed for periods.

Construction work is set to begin this autumn and will last for around one year.Construction work is set to begin this autumn and will last for around one year.
Construction work is set to begin this autumn and will last for around one year.

The council has said that advanced warning signs and diversion routes will be put in place to ensure that Banbury station users experience as little hindrance as possible.

The council will use money from the Housing and Growth Deal and existing developer contributions to fund the project.

For more information about the Tramway Road enhancement project, visit: here.

