First Oxfordshire Business Expo in Banbury hailed a ‘huge success’

Hundreds of people turned out for a celebration in Banbury of the best in business.

Organisers of the Oxfordshire Business Expo, which was held at the Whately Hall Hotel, say their first event in the town was a huge success.

Expo organiser Sheila Smith

Now plans are being drawn up to hold an even bigger and better Expo next year.

Organiser Sheila Smith said: “We had about 200 visitors on the day. Our partnership with 4Networking Big Breakfast contributed massively to the strong footfall as they also saw record numbers attend.”

Highlights included a chance for businesses to meet their perfect matches during a speed networking session and three workshops, designed to help business owners develop their presentation skills.

She said: “We were very happy with the warm welcome we received at our first Expo in Banbury.

Costco at the business expo

“In particular, the free workshops were very popular with both exhibitors and visitors and this demonstrated a clear thirst for learning in Oxfordshire.”