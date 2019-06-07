First Banbury Utd Lottery draw happens at 3pm today

The first draw in the Banbury Utd Football Club lottery happens this afternoon (Friday) at 3pm.

The draw will take place at the lottery's new stand at Castle Quay shopping mall and making the draw will be BUFC first team manager, Mike Ford.

The Puritans’ fundraising lottery with tickets £1 each will give the lucky winner half the weekly pot.

Funds will support the community-owned football club and its expanding programme of work outside the stadium, especially its youth and community work.

Ten per cent of proceeds will be donated to the Keep the Horton General Campaign Group (KTHG) which is fighting to retain and protect acute services at the Horton General.

The lottery launch took place last month at Spencer Stadium attended by a crowd of supporters, lottery trustees, sponsors and representatives of KTHG.

The lottery is promoted by Banbury Utd commercial director Mark Allitt. The venture is sponsored by John Nicholls building and plumbing merchants.

It will be administered by a group of trustees called the Friends of Banbury United Community FC.

For more details see www.banburyunitedfc.co.uk/ and click on the lottery ticket or call Mark Allitt on 07503 162632.