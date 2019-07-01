First Banbury Tedx talker confirmed

A champion of Banbury, in more ways than one, has been confirmed as the first speaker at next year's TedxBanbury event.

In social media posts the group confirmed former champion boxer and kickboxer-turned youth leader Dave Earle, as the first confirmed speaker at Banbury’s inaugural TEDxBanbury event to be held in February next year.

Cymon Snow and Karen Baldry are developing TEDxBanbury talks

Dave will be one of several high profile local people who will share his thoughts on the day, along with a stable of fellow speakers yet to be announced.

TEDxBanbury lead organiser Karen Baldry, said: “We are so excited to have someone as inspirational as Dave on board with our great new event for the town.

"I have no doubt that Dave’s talk will be inspirational. This really is a coup both for the event and for Banbury. Getting our town recognised on not only a local, but also a global stage.”

Dave, head coach and owner of Banbury's Spit'n'Sawdust boxing club, said: "The title is 'little thing' and my talk will be largely story based. I want my story to be inspiring in such a way that it gives people a different perspective on what we see as mental health issues.

Dave Earle has been confirmed as a speaker at next year's Banbury TEDx Talk event

"It will include personal experiences that have shaped my life. I want it to be an informative rollercoaster of how our thoughts impact on our lives."

Born in Leamington Spa, Dave is a former champion boxer and kickboxer, who is now an award winning youth leader, former councillor and a much respected member of the Banbury community.

His Spit'n'Sawdust gym is known for the positive role it provides, and in particular it’s success in reshaping the lives of youths with social issues. Dave is also a keen advocate of mental health programs running his own weekly exercise/counselling group called Tribus, which is open to anyone.

Dave's work was recognised by his community, which led to him being voted the Leader/Volunteer of the year at the Cherwell Sports Awards in 2012, and also bestowed him the honour of carrying the Olympic Torch for the London 2012 Olympic Games.