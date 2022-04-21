Firefighters tackle fire at Cash Convertors in Banbury’s High Street

Investigation into the fire is ongoing

By Matt Elofson
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:24 am

Firefighters tackled a fire in the basement of a High Street business in the town centre of Banbury late yesterday afternoon, Wednesday April 20.

The Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Cash Converters at 55 High Street, Banbury around 4.45pm.

The fire service sent three appliances to the fire, which included two from Banbury Fire Station and a third from Hook Norton Fire Station.

Firefighters tackled a fire at Cash Convertors in Banbury’s High Street on Wednesday afternoon April 20 (photo from Oxfordshire County Council)

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “There was a fire in the basement. Firefighters in breathing apparatus used high pressure hose reels to enter the basement and extinguish the fire.

“A fire investigation is ongoing.”

Crews left the scene of the fire more than six hours later at around 11pm.

