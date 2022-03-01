Firefighters tackle bird hide fire in woods near Banbury area village

Bird hide fire believed to have been deliberately set

By Matt Elofson
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:12 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:14 am

A crew from Woodford Halse responded to reports of a fire in the woods off Banbury Road near the village of Culworth late Sunday night, February 27.

On arrival firefighters found a bird hide well alight. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put the fire out, and left the scene around 11.30pm.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: "The fire was thought to have been started deliberately."

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Fire Stoppers on 0800 169 5558 or online here: firestoppersreport.co.uk.

Fire crew tackles fire at bird hide in woods near Banbury area village of Culworth (photo from Northants Fire & Rescue)
