Firefighters tackle bird hide fire in woods near Banbury area village
Bird hide fire believed to have been deliberately set
A crew from Woodford Halse responded to reports of a fire in the woods off Banbury Road near the village of Culworth late Sunday night, February 27.
On arrival firefighters found a bird hide well alight. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put the fire out, and left the scene around 11.30pm.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: "The fire was thought to have been started deliberately."
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Fire Stoppers on 0800 169 5558 or online here: firestoppersreport.co.uk.