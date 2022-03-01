A crew from Woodford Halse responded to reports of a fire in the woods off Banbury Road near the village of Culworth late Sunday night, February 27.

On arrival firefighters found a bird hide well alight. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put the fire out, and left the scene around 11.30pm.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said: "The fire was thought to have been started deliberately."

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Fire Stoppers on 0800 169 5558 or online here: firestoppersreport.co.uk.