Firefighters tackle a house blaze in East Street, Banbury - air ambulance helps give immediate care to casualty

Fire and police experts are trying to discover the cause of Sunday's blaze in East Street, Banbury

Crews from Banbury, Deddington and Warwickshire responded to multiple calls of the house fire in Banbury just after midday on Sunday.

Oxfordshire fire and rescue spokesman Bob Speakman said: "On arrival crews were faced with a well-developed fire in the kitchen at the rear of the property, with thick black smoke issuing out of all the ground floor windows.

"After forcing entry through the rear garden and through the front door, crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the house and with the aid of a thermal image camera quickly extinguished the fire using a high-pressure hose reel jet.

"The breathing apparatus teams quickly removed the occupant of the premises where he received immediate medical care prior to the arrival of South Central Ambulance Service, who were supported at the scene by their Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) team.

"Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Investigators will return to the property on Monday morning to continue their investigations to the likely cause of the fire alongside Thames Valley Police."

