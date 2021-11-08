Firefighters spend all night tackling a huge blaze on farm in Banburyshire

Firefighters tackle the inferno as bales blaze on farmland near Hook Norton

The fire crews faced intense heat as they fought the fire in a haystack throughout the night.

The alarm was raised at 10.43pm and appliances with crews from Hook Norton, Chipping Norton and Charlbury fire stations were called after reports were made of bales on fire on the Hook Norton road between Hook Norton and Great Rollright.

Crews found over 100 bales well alight in a field next to the road. Assisted by the landowner, crews worked through the night to make sure the fire was under control.

Crews from three fire stations in north and west Oxfordshire attended the fire

Fire crews spent all night on Sunday fighting the blaze on farmland