Firefighters spend all night tackling a huge blaze on farm in Banburyshire
Firefighters from three stations in north and west Oxfordshire tackled a huge blaze on farmland in the north of the county last night (Sunday).
Monday, 8th November 2021, 12:24 pm
The fire crews faced intense heat as they fought the fire in a haystack throughout the night.
The alarm was raised at 10.43pm and appliances with crews from Hook Norton, Chipping Norton and Charlbury fire stations were called after reports were made of bales on fire on the Hook Norton road between Hook Norton and Great Rollright.
Crews found over 100 bales well alight in a field next to the road. Assisted by the landowner, crews worked through the night to make sure the fire was under control.