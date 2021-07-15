Firefighters respond to van fire near village between Bicester and Banbury
Firefighters responded to a van fire in a village between Bicester and Banbury yesterday, Wednesday July 14.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue firefighters from Bicester attended a van alight yesterday afternoon (Wednesday July 14) in Somerton.
Using two hose reels, breathing apparatus and forced entry equipment to get into the back of the van the fire was extinguished.
Sadly the van and its contents were severely damaged.
The Bicester Fire Station posted a message on its Facebook page about the fire some of which said: ""We were informed that there was a cylinder inside the van which would have been dangerous for the public and crews fighting the fire, but thankfully after a thorough inspection we found it wasn’t involved."
