Firefighters with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to multiple incidents in the Brackley area earlier this week on Monday July 19.

In the morning around 10.50 a crew from the Brackley Fire Station rescued a lamb who had fallen into the river near Mill Lane, Brackley. Two crew members used life jackets to rescue the lamb and return it to a nearby field and left the scene at 11.37am.

Around lunchtime an appliance from Brackley was called to the Tesco car park near Springfield Way in Brackley where firefighters helped release a child, who was accidentally locked inside a vehicle. The crew used small tools to help release the three-year-old child who had been accidentally locked in a car.

Then later in the day on Monday around 5.55pm a pump from Brackley was called to reports of a road traffic collision at Westminster Close in Brackley.

One car was involved in the collision, which saw the vehicle collide with a domestic garage. The fire service helped to release an 85-year-old woman from the car. She was subsequently treated for leg injuries, and transported to hospital via ambulance.