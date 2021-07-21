Firefighters respond to multiple call outs in one day in Brackley area, including road traffic collision which left 85-year-old woman injured

Firefighters responded to multiple call outs in one day earlier this week in the Brackley area, including a road traffic collision which left an 85-year-old woman injured.

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:54 pm

Firefighters with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to multiple incidents in the Brackley area earlier this week on Monday July 19.

In the morning around 10.50 a crew from the Brackley Fire Station rescued a lamb who had fallen into the river near Mill Lane, Brackley. Two crew members used life jackets to rescue the lamb and return it to a nearby field and left the scene at 11.37am.

Around lunchtime an appliance from Brackley was called to the Tesco car park near Springfield Way in Brackley where firefighters helped release a child, who was accidentally locked inside a vehicle. The crew used small tools to help release the three-year-old child who had been accidentally locked in a car.

Then later in the day on Monday around 5.55pm a pump from Brackley was called to reports of a road traffic collision at Westminster Close in Brackley.

One car was involved in the collision, which saw the vehicle collide with a domestic garage. The fire service helped to release an 85-year-old woman from the car. She was subsequently treated for leg injuries, and transported to hospital via ambulance.

Firefighters responded to multiple call outs in one day earlier this week in the Brackley area, including a road traffic collision which left an 85-year-old woman injured. (Image from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue)
Firefighters responded to multiple call outs in one day earlier this week in the Brackley area, including a road traffic collision which left an 85-year-old woman injured. (Image from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue)
BrackleyNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service