Firefighters offer warning to all householders after domestic fire in Chipping Norton

Oxfordshire Fire Service has issued a warning to all householders after three appliances tackled a domestic fire in Chipping Norton.

On Friday at 8am crews from Hook Norton, Burford and Banbury responded to the fire in Chipping Norton

Crews were met with a well-developed fire with heavy smoke throughout the property.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and cleared the property of smoke using fans.

The aftermath of the fire at a home in Chipping Norton on Friday

Incident Commander Nick Mason said: “Due to the property having working smoke alarms and the occupants’ swift action in exiting and dialling 999, a fully-developed fire was bought under control.

“The fire started in a tumble dryer and although the cause is unknown it is worth noting tumble dryers require cleaning regularly to remove lint build up. Never use while in bed or out of the property.

"This serves as a timely reminder to check white goods in your home and test smoke alarms to ensure they are working correctly.”