Firefighters from two stations in north Oxfordshire used breathing apparatus to tackle a fire in Banbury on Saturday.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “This morning (Saturday) Banbury Fire Station along with colleagues from Deddington Fire Station attended a fire in a commercial unit on Wildmere Industrial Estate.
“Firefighters entered the building wearing breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using CO2 extinguishers and hose reels.
“All staff evacuated before the arrival of the fire service, ensuring nobody was still inside.”
