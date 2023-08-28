News you can trust since 1838
Firefighters from two north Oxfordshire stations use breathing apparatus to tackle Banbury fire

Firefighters from two stations in north Oxfordshire used breathing apparatus to tackle a fire in Banbury on Saturday.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “This morning (Saturday) Banbury Fire Station along with colleagues from Deddington Fire Station attended a fire in a commercial unit on Wildmere Industrial Estate.

“Firefighters entered the building wearing breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using CO2 extinguishers and hose reels.

“All staff evacuated before the arrival of the fire service, ensuring nobody was still inside.”

For evacuation safely see the 365 Alive advice.

