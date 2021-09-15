Firefighters from Banbury Fire Station recognised with two awards

Some of the on-call firefighters from Banbury attended the awards ceremony where they received two awards, which included Oxfordshire’s Station of the year and On-Call Station of the year for 2020.

The Banbury fire station, located on Cope Road, Banbury, is a 24-hour crewed and an on-call fire station.

The Banbury Fire Station manager is Dave Edge and the on-call watch manager is Anthony Chiappinelli

Firefighters from the Banbury Fire Station received two awards for their service at an awards ceremony at Blenheim Palace last night, Tuesday September 14. (Image from the Banbury Fire Station Facebook page)

The appliances at Banbury Fire Station include two rescue engines and a high volume pumping appliance.

For more information about the Banbury Fire Station see it's website here: https://www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/residents/fire-and-public-safety/fire-and-rescue-service/about-oxfordshire-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-stations/banbury-fire-station

You can see the Banbury Fire Station Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/BanburyFireStation