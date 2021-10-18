Crews from Bicester and Kidlington attended a care fire on the M40 between junction nine and eight around lunchtime today, Monday October 18.

The fire was extinguished with a single hose reel and with the use of breathing apparatus, before using absorbent granules and blue pads to deal with petrol leaking from the car affecting the road.

Emergency services closed the hard shoulder and lanes one and two to deal with the incident due to the smoke travelling across the carriageway. As of 6pm the road had fully reopened.