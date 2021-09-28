Firefighters called out to kitchen blaze in Banbury

A crew from the Banbury Fire Station attended an accidental kitchen fire yesterday morning in Ashmead Road, Banbury. Two fire engines were sent and a crew entered the house wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Smoke alarms gave early warning and the home owner’s quick thinking by shutting the door as they escaped, significantly reduced damage to the rest of the house.

A fire service spokesperson said: "We strongly advise that you ensure you have smoke alarms in your property."

Firefighters called out to kitchen fire in Banbury neighbourhood on Monday September 27 (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service)