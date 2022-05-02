Firefighters attend garage fire in Banbury neighbourhood over bank holiday weekend

A crew from Green Watch at Banbury Fire Station attended the fire in a garage room in Dukes Meadow Drive, Banbury on Sunday May 1.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reel jets before it had time to spread to the house.
Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue said: “The fire started due to unburnt embers from a log burner being placed in the garage. Please ensure safe disposal of embers when clearing log burners.”
