Firefighters at Banbury Fire Station set host charity car wash to help young girl with rare syndrome

The car wash will be held from 10am to 3pm on Saturday August 28 at the Banbury Fire Station on Cope Road, Banbury.

Half the proceeds from the car wash will go to help a year young girl called Millie and her family as she battles rare syndrome called Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome.

Firefighter Russell Parker, who has organised the car wash, said: "We often hold charity car washes. This time a friend mine from college has a daughter with quite a rare syndrome. My friend, Pete, posted a message online he's looking for a famous person to help raise."

Banbury firefighters (from left) Kim Lapington, Charlie Mawle and Russell Parker prepare to wash a fire appliance at the Banbury Fire Station. They will a charity car wash on Saturday August 28.

Mr Parker's friend, Pete, wanted to raise awareness and funds to fight the syndrome. Mr Parker wanted to help in anyway he could.

He added: "I don't know anybody famous. Millie's story really tugged on my heart strings."

So Mr Parker organised the car wash to help Millie's fundraising campaign.

The money raised will be shared with a 50 / 50 split between the firefighter's charity and Millie's charity.