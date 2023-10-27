News you can trust since 1838
Fire service offers advice to Banbury families on how to enjoy Halloween safely

Firefighters at Oxfordshire Fire and and Rescue have provided advice to Banbury families on how to enjoy Halloween safely.
By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
The team reminds parents that when purchasing costumes and masks, they should make sure that they are labelled as flame-resistant and should not use flammable materials to make homemade costumes.

Children should always stay away from naked flames, and if a fire occurs, the person should stop, drop, and roll to smother the flames.

When it comes to decorations, the fire and rescue teams say that candles should always be placed in proper holders on a stable, heat-resistant surface and to consider using flameless electronic candles.

Oxfordshire's Fire and Rescue team has offered advice on how to enjoy Halloween safely.Oxfordshire's Fire and Rescue team has offered advice on how to enjoy Halloween safely.
Deb Forder, community safety manager from Oxfordshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Decorations can burn easily; don’t attach them to lights or heaters. Great care should also be taken with Chinese sky lanterns and with Halloween costumes and decorations.”

For more information, visit https://news.oxfordshire.gov.uk/safety-advice-offered-before-halloween-and-bonfire-night/

