Fire crews tackle fire at Banbury secondary school

Fire crews from Banbury and Hook Norton tackled a fire at a local secondary school this morning.

Fire crews attended the fire at Wykham Park Academy on Ruskin Road at approximately 10.30am (Tuesday, September 2).

Wearing special breathing apparatus, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using hose reel jets and pressure ventilation fans.

The school, which is set to welcome its year 7 and year 12 students tomorrow, says the fire was small and just in one room.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We would like to inform you that a small fire occurred today in one room on our campus.

“Thanks to the swift and professional response of Oxfordshire Fire Service, the situation was quickly brought under control, and we are very grateful for their support.

“The school will be open as normal. Thank you for your understanding.”

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue has said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.