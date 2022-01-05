Crew from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue provides assistance to Brackley High Street fire

Firefighters with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a chimney fire at an address on High Street, Brackley. Firefighters responded to to the emergency call around 9.30am Monday January 3.

Firefighters from Brackley Fire Station extinguished the flames using chimney gear and a triple extension ladder.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue assisted in tackling the fire by providing an aerial appliance giving firefighters access to the roof.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews tackled a chimney fire at a property in the High Street of Brackley earlier this week. (Image from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue)

Once the fire was out, a thermal imaging camera was used to ensure there were no hotspots and the property was safe.

The chimney fire led to the temporary closure of the Brackley High Street for approximately an hour and a half to enable crews to gain full access to the property.