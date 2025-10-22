Fire crews tackle car blaze at busy Banbury town centre junction
Firefighters from Banbury tackled a car fire at a busy town centre junction this morning (Wednesday, October 22).
One fire engine from Banbury station attended the fire at the junction of Warwick Road and Southam Road after they received a call at around 8.20am.
Thankfully, no one was reported injured, and the blaze is being treated as a non-suspicious car fire by the police.
The incident caused significant traffic disruption, and it is believed there may have been some damage to the tarmac.