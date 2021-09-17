Firefighters from the Chipping Norton, Hook Norton, Banbury and Kidlington fire stations were mobilised to a two car road traffic collision on the A361 just outside of Chipping Norton. The collision happened around 7.15pm on Wednesday September 15.

On arrival crews found three casualties, all medically trapped in the vehicles. Crews used hydraulic equipment to extricate the casualties from the vehicles.

The South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Thames Valley Police and Thames Valley Air Ambulance all responded to the collision.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance among emergency services called to collision on A361 near Chipping Norton. (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook post)

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue posted a public safety message on its Facebook after the collision, which said: "Watch Manager Dan Weeks would like to remind drivers just how important wearing a seatbelt can be in preventing serious injury.

"As the nights draw in and temperatures start to drop, always remember your lights and adjust your driving to suit the conditions."