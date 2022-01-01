Fire crews rescue person trapped in vehicle from collision on A361 near Chipping Norton on New Year's Eve

Multiple fire crews rescued a person from being trapped inside a vehicle in a road traffic collision on the A361 near Chipping Norton on New Year's Eve.

Firefighters from Banbury, Hook Norton and Chipping Norton responded to the collision just outside Chipping Norton at the roundabout where the A361 crosses the A3400 around 10.20pm last night, December 31.

On arrival, crews discovered a badly damaged car on its side on the roundabout with one person trapped inside.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire crews helped rescue a person from a collision on A361 near Chipping Norton on New Year's Eve (Image from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Facebook post)

With assistance from colleagues with South Central Ambulance Service, the critical care doctors from Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Thames Valley Police all roads entering the roundabout were shut and the casualty was released.

Fire crews used hydraulic cutters to fold down the roof to give them access to the casualty, where they could then safely assess and get them into the care of the paramedics and doctors on scene.