Fire crew near Banbury praised at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue awards event

Deddington's on-call fire and rescue crew, Adrian Spilsbury, Corrin King, Chris Fenemore, Ben Fenemore and Celia Harber.

A fire station near Banbury has been praised as the best on-call crew in the county at a recent Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue awards evening.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Deddington’s fire and rescue crew were recognised as the on-call fire station of the year.

Five members of Deddington’s crew - Adrian Spilsbury, Corrin King, Chris Fenemore, Ben Fenemore and Celia Harber - attended the event at Blenheim Palace on Thursday, April 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were joined by 13 other firefighters from across the county who were presented with long service and good conduct medals at the special ceremony.

Another four Oxfordshire firefighters received commemorative clasps and certificates for a combined total of 120 years of service.

Speaking at the event, Rob MacDougall, Oxfordshire’s Chief Fire Officer, said: “I am proud of the dedication and commitment of our Oxfordshire firefighters.

“Their selflessness, courage and efforts to protect lives and strengthen community bonds in Oxfordshire inspire us all, and they will continue to influence future generations of firefighters.”