The Fire Brigades Union has paid tribute to colleagues and the member of the public lost in the Bicester Fire.

Two more firefighters, both FBU members, are still in hospital, are conscious and being supported by specialist staff of the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Steve Wright, General Secretary, said: “On behalf of the Fire Brigades Union, I send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Jennie Logan and Martyn Sadler.

“Jennie and Martyn died in the line of duty protecting their community. They were both well-loved and widely respected. We are proud that they were members of our union.

“We also send our condolences to the family and friends of David Chester, a member of the public who died at the same incident in Bicester, Oxfordshire on Thursday, May 15.

“Two FBU members who attended the incident are still in hospital. Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones.

“The FBU will be conducting a full investigation of the incident which led to these tragic circumstances. For now, we are grieving for our fallen colleagues and friends.”

On Friday, Rob MacDougall, chief fire officer of Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, made an emotional statement saying: “I'm immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all the emergency services personnel."

Cllr David Hingley, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “On behalf of everyone at Cherwell District Council, I want to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have tragically died."