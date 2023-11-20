Find ten hidden reindeers around Banbury shops for a chance to win iPad

A free reindeer trail is being held in the town centre this Christmas – with a great prize up for grabs.

The reindeer trail organised by the Banbury BID team will start on Saturday November 18, and run until December 31.

To join in, participants must collect a trail sheet from Banbury Museum or the information point at Castle Quay and then track down 10 decorated reindeers across shop windows in the town centre.

Once all of the hidden reindeers have been located and the trail sheet is completed with their names, entrants must post their sheet through the letter box at Tess's Brilliant Bakes.

The reindeer were creatively decorated by pupils from nine local primary schools and the children’s ward at the Horton Hospital.

The shops included in the trail hunt are Nothing But Footprints, Lock 29 Pavement Coffee, Spiceball Leisure Centre, The Range, Banbury Shoe Repairs, Walford and Round Opticians, Sweet Celebrations, Union Menswear, and Banbury Bridal.