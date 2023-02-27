A history society is set to hold a talk at a school in Warwick about the park at Farnborough Hall and the archaeological finds from on site.

On March 21, Dr Stephen Wass, archaeologist, will be giving a talk about the site.

The talk has been organised by the Warwickshire Local History Society (WLHS) and it will be held at the Primary School Hall at Aylesford School.

The pool. Photo courtesy of Farnborough Village Website

Dr Wass’ talk examines the history of the site from earliest times and takes in excavations on the site of the medieval manor and village, the development of the park in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries and the waterworks based on the oval pool from the Georgian period.

Also featuring in the talk is the site of the previously undiscovered eighteenth century ‘amphitheatre’. The story is brought up to date with an account of recent repairs and renovations.

The talk will start at 7.30pm with tea and coffee served from 7pm.

There is no need to book and non-members can attend for £3, refundable if they join the society on the day.

St Botolph's Church. Photo courtesy of Farnborough Village Website

If you have an interest in local history and have organisational skills WLHS would like to hear from you. It is looking for a new Programmes Secretary to run its programme of evening talks.

For an informal discussion about this role email: [email protected]