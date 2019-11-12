Financial expert announced for TEDxBanbury

Anton Mozgovoy

Anton started his career at the Bank of Montreal – working on Apple Pay and Android Projects. In 2015 he founded Finlyt, a company working on algorithmic instalments, and revolving credits.

He joined Humaniq in 2017, working on blockchain solutions to create a financial marketplace for start-ups. Anton currently serves as a mentor in FastCapital, responsible for tracking start-ups in fintech, blockchain and crypto spaces.

TEDxBanbury organiser, Karen Baldry, said: "Anton is passionate about creating opportunities for those who have little access to the banking world. His talk will help to demonstrate some of the challenges parts of the world face with banking, and success stories resulting from crypto investment."

As a child, Anton grew up in the Crimea, where all his summers were spent diving. He is now an avid free diver, and enjoys the thrill of visiting a new country, new diving locations, meeting