Final call for people to invest in Middle Barton pub which is at risk of permanent closure
After years of campaigning and fundraising, the village residents and investors have until the end of this month to make a bid for the pub and buy it as a community.
With just over a week left, members of the Save Our Fox campaign are urging people to dig deep and make an investment of £100 or more to ensure the future of the pub.
Richard Brown, MBE of The Bartons Community Benefit Society Ltd, is leading the campaign. He said: “We are entering the final week of our share issue. We have already seen a very positive response, support from local celebrity Tamzin Outhwaite, and strong backing from our local MP. Almost 87 investors have already invested £110,000.”
The group aims to raise £420,000 to buy the Grade II-listed 18th-century pub. For more information, visit it https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-our-fox