News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Final call for people to invest in Middle Barton pub which is at risk of permanent closure

People have until Thursday December 28 to invest in Middle Barton’s Fox Inn and save it from potential closure.
By Jack Ingham
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After years of campaigning and fundraising, the village residents and investors have until the end of this month to make a bid for the pub and buy it as a community.

With just over a week left, members of the Save Our Fox campaign are urging people to dig deep and make an investment of £100 or more to ensure the future of the pub.

Read More
Middle Barton residents make final push to save Grade II-listed 18th-century vil...
People have until next Thursday (December 28) to invest in Middle Barton's Fox Inn.People have until next Thursday (December 28) to invest in Middle Barton's Fox Inn.
People have until next Thursday (December 28) to invest in Middle Barton's Fox Inn.
Most Popular

Richard Brown, MBE of The Bartons Community Benefit Society Ltd, is leading the campaign. He said: “We are entering the final week of our share issue. We have already seen a very positive response, support from local celebrity Tamzin Outhwaite, and strong backing from our local MP. Almost 87 investors have already invested £110,000.”

The group aims to raise £420,000 to buy the Grade II-listed 18th-century pub. For more information, visit it https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-our-fox

Related topics:Grade II