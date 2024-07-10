Film props, amazing costumes, retro toys and games on display at Banbury Comic Con this Sunday
Organised by Striking Events, the convention will take place at the Spiceball Leisure Centre from 10am until 4pm.
The first of its kind to take place in Banbury, the organisers promise the event will have something for all ages.
A spokesperson for Striking Events said: “A must for all fans of popular TV and film, it is a chance to see the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean plus the ever-popular Lightning McQueen on display!
"There will also be a chance to relive those console memories in the Retro Gaming Zone or show off an amazing costume in the cosplay competition!”
The event will also feature stalls selling a variety of geeky and retro merchandise, from popular TV shows and films from the past decades.
There will also be face painting and green screen photo opportunities, so visitors can jump into scenes from their favourite franchises.
Advanced tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for teens and students, and £5 for kids and blue light card holders.
Tickets on the day cost £12.50 for adults, £10 for teens and students, and £6 for kids, blue light card holders.
Carers and under 5s are eligible for free entry.
To accommodate visitors with additional needs, the convention will open its doors at 9.30am for people who prefer a quieter setting.
For more information visit: https://strikingevents.com/banbury/