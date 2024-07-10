Film props, amazing costumes, retro toys and games on display at Banbury Comic Con this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large collection of film and TV props and merchandise, amazing costumes and retro toys and games will be on display at the Banbury Comic Con and Toy Fair this Sunday (July 14).

Organised by Striking Events, the convention will take place at the Spiceball Leisure Centre from 10am until 4pm.

The first of its kind to take place in Banbury, the organisers promise the event will have something for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Striking Events said: “A must for all fans of popular TV and film, it is a chance to see the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean plus the ever-popular Lightning McQueen on display!

A great variety of costumes and characters will be on display at Banbury's Comic Con and Toy Fair this Sunday.

"There will also be a chance to relive those console memories in the Retro Gaming Zone or show off an amazing costume in the cosplay competition!”

The event will also feature stalls selling a variety of geeky and retro merchandise, from popular TV shows and films from the past decades.

There will also be face painting and green screen photo opportunities, so visitors can jump into scenes from their favourite franchises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for teens and students, and £5 for kids and blue light card holders.

The legendary Back to the Future DeLorean will be making an appearance at Banbury's Comic Con. (Striking Events)

Tickets on the day cost £12.50 for adults, £10 for teens and students, and £6 for kids, blue light card holders.

Carers and under 5s are eligible for free entry.

To accommodate visitors with additional needs, the convention will open its doors at 9.30am for people who prefer a quieter setting.