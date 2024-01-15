Film club near Banbury needs more members to save it from risk of closure
The King’s Sutton Film Society has been hosting film nights in the village’s Millennium Memorial Hall Page for a number of years.
However, in recent times, attendees have dropped off, and the prices of showing the film and paying the licence have increased, leading the club to make a loss of over £100 per month for much of 2023.
As it currently stands, the club has enough money saved to cover the next four monthly film events from February to May, but they are appealing for new members to join them and save the club from future extinction.
The next event will take place on Wednesday February 7 at 7pm, when the club will be showing the 2023 drama The Great Escaper, starring Michael Caine. Tickets for the evening are £6.
For more information about the event visit https://www.facebook.com/events/751816923512229/?ref=newsfeed