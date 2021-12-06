Festive bus gift delivery to Banbury's Horton Hospital among ways Stagecoach to support Oxford Hospitals charity over Christmas

Stagecoach Supports Oxford Hospitals Charity this Christmas (submitted photo)

Taking place on December 10, Christmas Jumper Day will see Stagecoach staff across the region sport their best festive knits and donate £2 each to charity. Plus, drivers will be offered the opportunity to swap their uniforms for Christmas jumpers throughout the rest of the month to continue to spread the festive cheer.

In addition, Stagecoach will be helping the Oxford Hospitals Charity team with its Christmas gift drop on December 14,15 and 16. A festive bus will deliver gifts from the charity in readiness to share with patients and staff across the John Radcliffe, Churchill, Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre and Horton General Hospital over the Christmas period.

The company’s festive charity support will also see Stagecoach donating the unclaimed lost property change found on the region’s buses since 2017, totalling £2,471.76.

The initiatives are part of a year-long charity partnership with Oxford Hospitals Charity after Stagecoach drivers voted to support the charity following the pandemic. The funds raised will contribute towards the purchase of vital new medical equipment, providing specialist staff training, and improving patient wellbeing across the four Oxfordshire Hospitals.

Emily Payne, corporate engagement manager at the hospital charity, said: ‘It’s been fabulous getting to know the Stagecoach team over the year, and we are thrilled that they are helping our very special Christmas work this December. These festive fundraisers and the kind use of one of their buses to help the charity team get gifts across to the hospitals are a wonderful way to end a special year of support.”

Rachel Geliamassi, managing director at Stagecoach West, said: “After such a difficult 18 months for hospital workers, our staff were keen to show support for their fellow keyworkers.